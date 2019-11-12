Tuesday November 12, 2019 -Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka was on Monday linked to the cold blooded murder of an innocent man after he was mentioned as a person of interest in a murder case hearing that was held in Meru.





According to reports, Kalonzo’s name came up when the key suspect in the ongoing murder probe - Joseph King’ori M’Ikamati, appeared in court.





King’ori told the Resident Judge Alfred Mabeya that he believed Kalonzo had vested interests in the contentious 2000-acre piece of land, whose battle for ownership left one dead and scores injured.





“When this report was filed and a police investigation undertaken, the arrest and prosecution of suspects began but was stopped allegedly through the influence of the deputy county commissioner and Kalonzo Musyoka,” he told the judge





Through his lawyer Kirimi Mbogo, the suspect claimed that the land in Amung’enti ‘D’ adjudication area belongs to five Meru clans but Kalonzo sits on it through proxies.





He further claimed that prior to the killing, groups that enjoy Musyoka's support met at Nthanjene and Tumu Tumu police posts, took an oath and vowed to evict all farmers from the area.





The court will rule on Tuesday, November 12 whether or not the former VP will be required to write a statement on the matter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



