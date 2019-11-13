Wednesday November 13, 2019 - New details have emerged about the appointment of George Njao as the Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)





In a memo on Tuesday, NTSA acting chairperson, Alice Chesire, said Mr Njao’s contract runs for three years up to 2022.





Ms Chesire did not disclose where Mr Njao has worked or when he will be taking over at the transport authority.





Former NTSA Director General, Francis Meja, said Njao has been working at Phoenix Aviation.





“He has been working at the airline in the department of safety management.”





“It is not like he is joining the NTSA immediately.”





“He will take over in December when I will be leaving the authority,” said Mr Meja.





However, according to city lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Njao is another tribal bigot who was only appointed because he is a Kikuyu and has no credible academic credentials.





“NTSA appoints George Njao as its new Director General.. I support & want President Uhuru Kenyatta to succeed.. But I doubt if all appointments are Kikuyu is assisting him to succeed.. And Njao is said to be a graduate of Central Missouri State University: Can’t see it online,” Kipkorir wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.





Here is NTSA's memo