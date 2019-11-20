Wednesday November 20, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto could be plotting to ditch the ruling Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 general elections, a senior Jubilee Party official has said.





According to the official, Ruto is plotting to leave the coalition that has delivered the presidency in the past two elections because he considers it a burden to his candidature.





The “hustler” is concerned with the tough economic times Kenyans are facing at the moment, which he believes may haunt him in the coming general elections.





Sources said Ruto is planning to join Chama Cha Mashinani(CCM) which is associated by former Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto.





The source said Ruto is angry with Uhuru and his lieutenants who are opposing his 2022 presidential bid despite promising to support it in 2013.





“He feels betrayed by Uhuru and his lieutenants and by the end of the year he may ditch the ruling coalition for Mashinani party,”’ said the source.



