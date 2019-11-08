Friday, November 8, 2019

-A video of ladies parading flesh during a beauty competition held inside a church has left tongues wagging.





A church is supposed to be a holy place where the faithful meet to worship but these notorious ladies turned the holy place into a brothel, where they paraded flesh with reckless abandon.





Rocking sexy swim-suits that flaunted their hot bodies that can give Kim Kardashian a run for her money, the sexy ladies cat-walked in the church infront of the judges.





Why would a pastor allow such madness to happen inside a church?





Watch video.







