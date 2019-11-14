Thursday November 14, 2019 - A section of lawmakers drawn from ODM, Wiper, KANU and Ford Kenya parties have accused Deputy President William Ruto of frustrating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as it seeks to accomplish the Big Four Agenda.





Addressing the media on Wednesday, the MPs dared the DP to quit if he is unhappy with President Kenyatta's administration.





Led by Tiaty MP, William Kamket, the leaders said Ruto can leave office if he feels dissatisfied with the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





"If you are dissatisfied with the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, I dare you to resign," Kamket said.





This follows fierce criticism by Ruto and his MPs against Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, over violence witnessed during last week's Kibra by-election.





Ruto's allies had earlier claimed that the trio was behind chaos witnessed in some parts of Kibra during the by-election.

However, Kamket said the leaders are misguided and need to stop hitting out at civil servants.





"Stop blaming civil servants"



"Stop blaming the CS, PS and the Inspector General."



"Let him come out boldly and say it is the President he is blaming," Kamket said.





Some of the legislators who attended the press briefing included Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira Woman Rep), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South), Abdikarim Osman (Fafi), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Peter Mwathi (Limuru) and Fatuma Gedi (Wajir Woman Rep).





Others present included Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu Woman Rep), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i) and Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North).




