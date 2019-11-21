Thursday November 21, 2019 -Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa disclosed measures they had taken to retaliate against President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.





Speaking during the burial of Alice Wahome’s brother, which was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, in Kandara, Murang’a County, Jumwa cried out over what she described as harsh economic times, stating that she had hatched a plan to ensure Mombasa residents retaliated against Kenyatta's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





"There is no way we shall hear any other language around BBI. One language is that we want money in our pockets.”





"In Mombasa, we have a special day planned on Mondays and we call it 'Black Monday'. Our houses are dilapidated, businesses closed, we do not have jobs. Do you think we shall listen to any other language?" Jumwa wondered.





Black Monday is a phrase used by Mombasa residents to demonstrate against the government. Several protestations have been carried out.





She pleaded with Central Kenya residents to join her in the campaign against Uhuru, arguing that they had similar grievances.





"Maybe the only language we can listen to is Ruto, who has given his best for everyone. He has been at funerals with us and also at churches. If we speak on roads, he has launched them, if we pinpoint on water, he has developed projects.





"Back at home we say that a friend in need is a friend indeed," she rallied.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







