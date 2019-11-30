Saturday November 30, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has changed tune and welcomed proposal for a referendum for the Building Bridges Initiative report as championed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The DP, whose camp had earlier on favored tabling the report in parliament, made the hasty retreat yesterday while addressing the public at a thanksgiving ceremony for nominated MP, David Ole Sankok.









Ruto said he is now ready and willing to support a referendum if Kenyans decides so.





However, he warned that the referendum would best be done after arriving at a consensus to avoid dividing the country.





“We have read the BBI report and there are some parts of it that could be implemented through commissions, policies and if there shall be a referendum, then it would be best we develop a consensus so that the process does not become divisive,” said Dr. Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



