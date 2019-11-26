Tuesday November 26, 2019 - The US Government will offer financial assistance to the victims of West Pokot landslide tragedy directly and not through the Government.





While condoling with the victims on Monday, the Donald Trump-led Government said it will, however, work closely with Red Cross International to ensure victims are compensated.





"Our profound sympathies go out to all affected by this disaster."



"We commend the work of local authorities, humanitarian officials, and all who are responding to the emergency," read the statement.

"The U.S. government, through its partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society, is providing financial support directly to the affected people of West Pokot."





This comes amid pressure from the US on the Kenyan Government in the fight against corruption.



Last week, US banned former AG Amos Wako from visiting Washington DC.





At least 52 people have been confirmed dead following the calamity which hit the North Rift County on Friday night.





Hundreds of others have remained homeless with the humanitarian crisis striking the County according to area Governor John Longanyapuo.



