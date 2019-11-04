Monday November 3, 2019 - Chief Justice David Maraga has shocked Kenyans after he ranted about how budget cuts in the Judiciary have affected the lives of judges, magistrates and court officials.





Two weeks ago, Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, issued a directive proposing drastic budgetary cuts on recurring and development budget of up to 50 per cent in the Judiciary.





Speaking on Monday, Maraga said the budget cut has affected a number of vital services and some courts will be closed soon.





“Unless the budget cuts are reversed, we do not have money for fuel, we will not have mobile courts, we will not have the court of Appeal circuits, we will not be able to pay for wi-fi for the e-filing and e-payments, plans to automate corruption courts will halt…” angry Maraga said.





However, Maraga's speech has received mixed reactions with majority of Kenyans lambasting the CJ for commenting about fueling the car yet millions of Kenyans are sleeping hungry.





“The talk about cars depresses me, are the cars going to bring the changes needed in the judiciary? He should have kept this away from his speech. CJ Maraga wacha mchezo bana,” said Mary Moraa.



