Monday November 4, 2019 -Chief Justice David Maraga has alleged a plot by the Executive to remove him from office before the end of 2019.





This follows the cutting of Judiciary budget by the Treasury; a move that Maraga has said is a plot to sabotage him and eventually kick him out of the Judiciary.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, had vowed to deal ruthlessly with Maraga after nullifying their victory in 2017, and it seems they are revisiting the issue.





Addressing the nation on Monday, Maraga however, vows to stay put and exercise power bestowed on him by Kenyans.





He disclosed that the budget cuts imposed on the Judiciary were hurting service delivery countrywide.





“Unless the budget cuts are reversed, we do not have money for fuel, we will not have mobile courts, we will not have the court of appeal circuits, we will not be able to pay for wi-fi for the e-filing and e-payments and plans to automate courts will halt," he stated.



