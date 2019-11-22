Friday November 22, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, has been named the Member of Parliament of the Year.





Babu confirmed the award on his social media accounts on Friday.





The legislator thanked the residents of his constituency for being a supportive pillar in his administration.





"I’m taking this opportunity to thank God and the people of Kenya for helping me win Member of Parliament of the year award bacause (sic) of our outstanding performance."



"God bless Kenyans," he posted.

The Embakasi East legislator has been very vocal on matters of national interest, recently calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to waive HELB debts for all graduates as well as grant amnesty to all expelled university students.





The win comes days after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that he had been nominated for the Governor of the Year Award.





Others listed for the award are Alfred Mutua (Machakos), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni).



