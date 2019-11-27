Wednesday November 27, 2019-

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has expressed pessimism over the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





In an interview with NTV on Wednesday, Waiganjo said that he is not certain whether the report is going to change the nation.





He said that the contents of the report reflect the view of Kenyans but he cannot ascertain whether it will have an impact on the way leaders conduct themselves.





He opined that the report is going to give Kenyans an opportunity to think about the problems we have been facing as a nation before we can resolve them.





"I'm not sure it's not going to fundamentally change our problems, however, it gives us a wonderful opportunity to ask what ails Kenya," Kamotho said.





The lawyer said there is a need for Kenyans to have an honest debate on the issue of the BBI report in order to come up with the right decision over the same.





“We need to have an honest conversation about what ails us," he said.



