Friday November 15, 2019 -Mombasa Governor Ali Hasan Joho on Tuesday night fired his entire Cabinet.





It is alleged that the ministers were asked to leave office after their contracts, which began on November 2017 ended on Tuesday night.





According to reports, county officials stated that service delivery would run as usual until a new team is formed.





"The contracts of all the executives expired this month. They had signed two-year contracts and it now the prerogative of the governor to give direction on the way forward," Deputy Governor William Kingi stated.









The Mombasa County boss is expected to form a new government in the next few days or weeks.





On his part, Job Tumbo, the governor's chief of staff, stated that there would be normal running of activities in the county until the new government was formed.





"It is a normal thing for contracts to come to an end and there is nothing unusual. Hence there is no crisis, "Tumbo revealed.





The ministers are said to have returned cars, bodyguards and other official belongings to the county.





On Wednesday, Governor Joho has been admitted to Mombasa Hospital suffering from malaria but was later discharged.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



