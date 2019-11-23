Sunday November 24, 2019-

Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison has written to Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, ordering him to report to jail as fast as possible to finish his remaining jail term.





According to documents seen by our team, the Mombasa based penitentiary, urged the corrupt governor to go back to the institution and finish his sentence.





Prison documents shows Sonko was convicted on March 12, 1998, for failing to attend court in CF 675/97 and CF 1727/96.





He was sentenced to pay Sh 200,000 and Sh 500, 000 fine respectively or serve six months for each sentence in prison in default.





Being unable to raise the fine, he was committed to Shimo la Tewa to serve his custodial sentence.





He was then admitted to Shimo la Tewa under prison number P/No. SHO/477/1998 and was scheduled to be released on March 11, 1999.





However, he appeared to have mysteriously left the facility on April 16, 1998, a month after his incarceration.





Now the prison and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) wants the governor to report back to prison and finish the remaining term or be charged afresh.





However, Sonko through his lawyers said he is innocent and claimed EACC and Shimo La Tewa Prison are working with powerful cartels in Nairobi to ensure he is incarcerated.



