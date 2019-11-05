Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Proceedings at the Kisumu Law Courts were disrupted briefly after a Lecturer in one of the Universities in the area stormed the premises and started assaulting his girlfriend over infidelity.





The suspect is reported to have walked into the court’s premises and called the girlfriend who is an intern in the Human Resource Department.





The two had a brief verbal exchange before the man started raining blows and kicks on the lady.





The ensuing chaos forced Senior Principal Magistrate, Winfred Onkunya, who was handling cases at the time to halt proceedings momentarily.





“We were shocked when we heard some commotion within the corridors with the intern rushing back to the office while in tears,” said a staff member at the Human Resource Department who sought anonymity.





Court orderlies moved with speed and arrested the man and placed him in handcuffs before detaining him at the holding cells within the court corridors.





Witnesses said that the lecturer, who has been dating the young lady for a while, suspected that she was cheating on her and decided to confront her in her place of work.



