Sunday, November 17, 2019 -A police officer from Uganda has been condemned on social media after he was caught on camera harassing a woman while trying to arrest her.





The rogue cop, assaulted the woman and fondled her breasts, during the barbaric arrest.





His colleagues in the force who were heavily armed like they were dealing with a terrorist joined him and continued harassing the helpless woman.





They whisked the woman away from her car and threw her into a police vehicle like a sack of cabbages.





Police brutality is common in Uganda, a country where cops take the law in their own hands and unleash terror on the citizens in full glare of the cameras.





See video.

VIDEO: Ugandan police officer - M7 seen assaulting and fondling a woman's breast while trying to 'arrest' her. pic.twitter.com/xCy7HPRrIO — The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) November 16, 2019







