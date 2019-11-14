- A court in the United States has issued a warrant of arrest against a Kenyan man who raped another man while in detention after he failed to honour a summon.





The 34 year old man, who is identified as Clifford Kamau Ibirithi, choked his cell-mate and raped him while being detained in the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) section of the York County Jail in February this year.





Kamau is accused of committing several felonies among them sexual assault, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, assault by prisoner and aggravated harassment by prisoner.





He is also charged with second degree misdemeanor of simple assault.





The victim told investigators that Kamau had moved into his cell two days before the assault.





He further said that on the night of February 20th, he woke up to use the bathroom and felt pressure around his neck after the rapist strangled him.





He then lost consciousness shortly after Kamau penetrated him in the anus.





After he regained his conscious, he woke up with his pants off and feeling pain in the rectum.





Medical records indicated that the victim suffered bruises on his ear, neck and legs.





The report also indicated that the victim suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions in the rectal area.





Tests matched DNA collected from the rapist and the DNA on fluid collected from the victim.

However, Kamau told police after he was interviewed a week after the incident happened that the two engaged in a consensual sex activity and denied raping the victim.





He has since been freed from ICE detention and is believed to be living in Tacoma, Washington.





He has previously been arrested for shoplifting in Delaware.





See his photo.



