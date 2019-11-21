Thursday, November 21, 2019 - Commercial sex workers who operate along Mombasa Road claim that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has forced them out of business.





Before SGR, sex business was thriving because truck drivers used to make stop-overs in small towns along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway where sex workers flocked to sell their bodies.





But after SGR was launched, truck drivers who were transporting goods and buying sex along the busy highway were forced out of business by the railway line, thus affecting the once thriving sex business.





Here’s a video of one of the commercial sex workers complaining how SGR has negatively affected their business.