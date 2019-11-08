Tuesday, October 1, 2019- WWE legend, John Cena, surprised Sho Madjozi while she was performing her hit-Swahili song dubbed John Cena on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.





The budding South African rapper expressed her desire to meet the 13-time WWE champion recently after he shared the song on his Instagram page.





While performing the viral song on the Kelly Clarkson Show, John Cena emerged from backstage and her reaction is just priceless.





Watch the video below.



