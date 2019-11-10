Sunday, November 10, 2019 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Joey Muthengi, has left tongues wagging after she took to social media to congratulate McDonald Mariga over his exploits in the Kibra by-election.





ODM’s Imran Okoth garnered 24,636 votes with McDonald Mariga (Jubilee) coming in second with 11,230 votes.





The sassy lass, who for long has been rumored to be dating the ex-footballer, shared two photos of herself posing with Mariga and captioned them:





“You did well bruv…proud of you”





In one of the photos, Mariga is seen holding Joey by the waist leaving netizens jumping into conclusions.





The dating rumors started when the two starred in an advert for a betting company but Joey has also insisted that Mariga is just a good friend.





See the posts and reactions below.







