Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - If you thought twerking was just for teenagers high on hormones and ratchet ladies in clubs, this video from a wedding reception will drop your jaws.





This sexy bride and her bridesmaids stunned guests when they decided to shake their assets like nobody’s business.





They wiggled their derrieres like horny ladies in a club in downtown Nairobi at midnight.





Well, just when you think you have seen it all!

Watch the video below.