Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Sex business at Nairobi’s Sabina Joy brothel is no longer booming as sex buyers face tough economic times.





The brothel which was previously a hive of activity as thirsty men flocked to satisfy their manly needs is almost half empty on most weekends and even during end month.





A spot check by the Kenyan DAILY POST has revealed that the price of sex has also reduced.





Hot and curvy prostitutes who used to charge Ksh 1,000 for a short time sex, popularly known as shot, are now selling their goodies for 300 bob.





A well endowed Luyha prostitute with a derriere which rivals that of Vera Sidika, spoke to our writer and complained how tough economic times have affected their business.





When the business was good, she used to go home with Ksh 5,000 every day or even more especially on weekends and end month but these days, she barely makes Ksh 1,000 in a day.





She complained that men keep bargaining for her services despite her banging body and beauty, citing tough economic times.





She has been selling her flesh in the famous brothel for over 5 years after she lost her job in a lavish city hotel.





Sabina Joy is the most famous brothel in Nairobi’s CBD, with over 500 prostitutes flocking in day and night.





In Nairobi’s downtown brothels such as Amar, Good Hope, Relax Inn, Tea Room, Rico Pub just to name but a few, prostitutes are selling their flesh as low as Ksh 150 for short time sex.





Men no longer have disposable income to buy sex as the economy keeps dwindling.



