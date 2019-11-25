0 , ,
Monday, November 25, 2019 - A female Kenyan pastor stunned congregants after she delivered a message concerning sex and marriage.

According to the woman of God, sex is the most important thing in marriage and it’s Godly.

“It’s a game that was created by God” the energetic Kikuyu pastor told the faithful.

She further advised married couple among the congregants to have sex anywhere anytime - from the bedroom to the kitchen or even toilet.

Listen to her delivering the powerful message on sex and marriage.
