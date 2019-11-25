Monday, November 25, 2019 - This video of a female pastor preaching about sex in marriage is going viral on social media.





In the sermon aptly titled ‘Godly woman Godly marriage,’ the little known Pastor advises married couples to have sex whenever and wherever.





She goes ahead to describe sex as a game designed by God stating that couples should play this game anytime and anywhere.





“Sex is the only game that God created, all the others are manmade,” she said





“Game ya God inastahili kufanywa wakati wowote. Kama kuna kitu inatufanya tuwe kitu kimoja na pastor ni sex.





“Us we can have sex anywhere garini twa twa kitchen twa twa… everywhere!!” she added





Watch the video below.