Thursday, November 21, 2019 -A notorious rapist who has been unleashing terror on innocent ladies in Nairobi has been exposed and women put on high alert.





According to information shared by under-cover cop Hessy Wa Dandora, several women have lodged complains,accusing the suspect of rape and theft.





The armed rapist pretends to be an online businessman dealing with ladies and kids wear, but he is a dangerous rapist and a thug.





Once he delivers the goods, he drugs the victims and rapes them at gun-point.





He has cases in different police stations.





Here are photos of the serial rapist and confessions of ladies who have been harassed by him.























































