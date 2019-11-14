Thursday November 14, 2019 - Murang'a Senator, Irungu Kang'ata, has exposed a deep rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Speaking on Inooro TV on Monday, Kang’ata said that it had become evident that there were differences between the two after they both simultaneously cancelled their trips to Central region over the weekend.





He revealed that teams from the two leaders never communicated about their plans, which was why they both found themselves scheduling to attend two different functions in the same region.





The lawmaker further confirmed that Uhuru's plan to visit Mt Kenya was hatched in May when a delegation that included Kang'ata visited State House.





The leaders had gone to pick up a school bus when they invited him to ACK St Peters Cathedral in Kenol, Murang'a County.





"The bishop was among those who had accompanied me and we had a chat with the President and this is when we invited him for the service.”





"His coming was confirmed on Thursday, but unfortunately this also changed the last minute," stated Kang'ata.





He, however, expressed disappointment in the President's last minute cancellation.





DP Ruto was expected to attend a church service in Kandara within the same County.



