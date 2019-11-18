Monday November 18, 2019 - Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has predicted tough days ahead for Mt. Kenya politicians who might be planning to join hands with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Some politicians have already hinted at working with Raila in the 2022 polls, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda.





According to Gachagua, Raila is a hard-sell in the region politically, and those thinking that they can sell him there are most likely misled.





"I don't know which Central Kenya you're talking about now.”





“Selling Raila in Mt Kenya is like selling a pig in a mosque," Gachagua stated.





He warned Uhuru to open his eyes, noting that Raila could be up to no good, judging by his dark political history.

Even though Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s diehard, trusts Uhuru, he doesn't trust the former Prime Minister, having been in politics for long enough.





"We are in politics and history is important.”





“I was in the succession from one-party state.”





“I was in Mwai Kibaki succession.”





“I trust Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“I don't trust Raila Odinga," he stated.





Speaking at the Sagana State Lodge on Friday, Uhuru waxed lyrical about his unity deal with Raila that resulted in a political pact, stating that they are united to bring about national peace.



