Wednesday November 13, 2019 - Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetangula, is yet to come to terms with his poor display in the Kibra by-election where his candidate, Butichi Khamisi, emerged fourth with a mere 260 votes.





According to Kiminini MP, Chris Wamawalwa, Wetangula and his party are interrogating the results to determine if there was possible rigging, given that they had employed 800 agents to monitor the various stations in Kibra constituency.





"As Ford-K, we had 800 agents in Kibra and they all confirmed to us that they voted but we were shocked to find out our candidate got only 260 votes only.”





“We are wondering where did the votes go, were we rigged out?" Wamwalwa stated during an interview.





However, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, a co-pannelist, revealed that some of the agents were harassed and kept out of the polling stations by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s goons and that is why they never even voted.





But according to Wamalwa, all their agents confirmed they voted for Butichi and were never harassed or prevented to vote in any way.





On his part, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, laughed off the matter and warned that agents do not necessarily vote for the person who has given them a permanent job.





"These people do not understand how cunning agents can be.”





“I now get why they are so bitter with the results.”





“Their money was taken only to get very few votes - they are sore losers," Mohamed said.

It is not the first time that politicians have accused their agents and campaigners of betrayal.



