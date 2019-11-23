Sunday November 24, 2019

-Leader of Majority in National Assembly, Aden Duale, has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of being insincere in his push for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking in Kibra on Friday during the thanks-giving party of Jubilee Party candidate during the just concluded by-election, McDonald Mariga, Duale. who is also Garissa Township MP, said Raila Odinga is hiding behind the BBI to fulfill his own ambitions.





“You know, this handshake according to Uhuru Kenyatta is for all Kenyans. But that old man has his own agenda. But we will finish all these tricks on Tuesday. He told us that this BBI will be a tsunami. We are waiting for that tsunami,” Duale said.





The outspoken lawmaker concluded by saying Jubilee Party members will shoot down the report if it will not address issues affecting ordinary Kenyans, noting that the report should be circulated to all Kenyans for them to make an informed decision.





Uhuru and Raila Odinga are expected to unveil the BBI report on Tuesday next week.



