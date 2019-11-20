Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Suspended Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, and his PS, Kamau Thugge, messed the Kenyan economy badly with their decisions.





This was revealed by acting CS Ukur Yatani who discovered the mess that the duo had done in the 2018/2019 budget.





Yatani is said to have approached President Uhuru Kenyatta when a Ksh 100 billion hole was discovered in the budget and was ordered to redo the budget afresh.

“Yatani is bold."



"He told the President of the truth, and he was shocked.”





“The President asked the CS to redo the budget, and ostracised the team, saying, if this is the team that helped the other leadership cover-up, then he had no confidence in them,” a source privy to the August meeting intimated.





CS Yattani opened a can of worms that exposed Treasury.



His frank admission to Parliament, journalists and the nation at large exposed the fact Kenya was running a Ksh3 trillion budget on empty coffers.





In fact, Rotich and his team drew up a supplementary budget that sought to increase spending by 2.8 per cent to Ksh 3.13 trillion in its 2019/20 budget, as seen in parliamentary documents tabled on Thursday, November 14.



