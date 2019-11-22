Friday November 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the political class on Friday to thoroughly read the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report before reacting to it.





This is after the BBI Chairman, Senator Yusuf Haji, confirmed to the country that the much anticipated report was ready and will be handed over to Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday next week.





Speaking while presiding over a graduation ceremony at Kibabii University, Uhuru cautioned politicians, especially Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who have been opposed to the BBI from the word go, against using the BBI report to further divide the country.





"I have this morning been notified that the BBI report is ready and I have told the team to bring it to me on Tuesday.”





“My only prayer, especially to the political class, because I know wananchi have no problem - read the report before commenting on it."





"I have seen some attacking it even before they read it and I am appealing to them to use this opportunity to create good ideas that will bring peace and cohesion in our country," President Kenyatta said.



