Monday November 18, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, has called for the sacking of Major Peter Mugure, who is accused of killing his wife and two of his two children.





Major Mugure,who was based at Laikipia Airbase, killed the three when they visited his house inside Laikipia Air Base last week.





He together with a casual labour identified as Collins Pamba killed the three and stuffed their bodies in a gunny bags before dumping them at Makaburini in Thingithu ward, Nanyuki town.





On Monday Department of Defence (DOD) announced that they have interdicted Major Mugure and he will now face murder charges as a common mwananchi ( Raiyaa).





Major Mugure, 34, was arrested last week and he was arraigned in court on Monday as a civilian and not as military personnel.





Close family members said Mugure killed the three because court forced him to pay for child support when they divorced like 5 years ago.





The deceased are Joyce Syombua 31, Shanice 10 and Prince Michael 5.



