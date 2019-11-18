Monday November 18, 2019 - Bahati Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Kimani, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting in Sagana State Lodge did not bear any fruits as expected but a statement was made nonetheless.





In an opinion piece, Ngunjiri said that President Kenyatta has formed a team to block Deputy President William Ruto from rising to power.





The lawmaker also said Uhuru has shown clearly that he is not ready to back the second in command as he seeks to rise to power.





At the same time, he blasted Uhuru over his obsession about 2022, saying that he has lost the moral authority to caution other politicians from early campaigns.

"The President is cautioning people to desist from politicking, yet he himself has ambitions for 2022 and thus has positioned people to block DP Ruto's bid," he said.





However, Ngunjiri warned Uhuru never to write off Ruto ahead of 2022 General Elections because he is a force to reckon with.





"Ruto has a legitimate stake in Jubilee, if the President thinks otherwise, he should face us and tell us so, he is our party leader or is he afraid?" he added.





During the meeting in Sagana, Uhuru asked leaders from the region to back the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





He also warned them against engaging in sideshows at the expense of development.



