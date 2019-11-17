Sunday November 17, 2019- President Uhuru Kenyatta had to call Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji after a document purportedly of Building Bridges Initiative report surfaced.





In the viral document, it's claimed that the team has proposed parliamentary system of government, which would replace the current presidential system, as well as the reintroduction of the executive Prime Minister’s position.





Uhuru had to inquire from BBI chairman Yusuf Haji, wondering how other people accessed the report before himself, the head of state.





Uhuru said like any other Kenyan, he doesn't know the content of BBI and would read it from scratch after receiving it.





"I am hearing that BBI has this or the other. I am hearing there are those supporting it and those opposed. I have never seen the BBI report and so I am still waiting to see it," Uhuru said.





"I have been wondering about those who read it when it is still sealed and tell us about it. I called the chairman (Haji) and asked how I gave him a job while others are talking it about. He told me he doesn't understand what people are talking about," he added.





He asked politicians to wait until the report is out before starting robust debate about the anticipated constitutional changes.





“Those saying that BBI is about a referendum or installing a prime minister should shut up and wait for the report to come out,” Uhuru told 4,000 leaders.





Haji's team completed compilation of the report in October but the president is yet to issue a date with them for official handing over.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



