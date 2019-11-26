Tuesday November 26, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto on Monday flew to West Pokot despite the bad weather that hampered Interior CS Fred Matiang’i from flying there.





The DP visited families and victims of the Saturday landslide that affected Parua, Nyarkulian and Muino villages.





In a tweet on Monday evening, the DP hailed all those involved in saving lives during the tragedy.





''We laud the County Government of West Pokot and the multi-agency team for their unwavered assistance to the victims; we will continue working together in moving the people from vulnerable areas to safer grounds,'' Ruto tweeted.





Accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the DP visited those injured during the landslide at the Kapenguria County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Parua, Batei and Nyarkurian villages.





He called on well-wishers to help with various resources to support the v ictims and help avoid losing more lives.





The DP also revealed that the government will avail a chopper to facilitate movements.





''An extra chopper will be put on the ground for logistics and 40 doctors from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital will complement their Kapenguria counterparts in attending to the survivors,'' he noted in another tweet.





52 people have been confirmed dead from the landslide.



