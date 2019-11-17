Sunday November 17, 2019 -The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has finally broken silence on President Uhuru Kenyatta's highly publicised meeting at State Sagana Lodge in Nyeri County on Friday.





According to a press release by ODM's minority leader John Mbadi , on Sunday, the party expressed its gratitude to Uhuru for his bid to unite the country.





"I wish to thank the President for remaining focused on the Handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which are fundamental instruments in the effort to remake the Kenyan nation," Mbadi wrote.





He also thanked the Head of State for seeing the November 7, Kibra by-election as a strong indication that with unity and interest of the country at heart, a peaceful election is possible anywhere in Kenya.





"We join the President in thanking the people of Kibra for the significant role they played in ensuring that the elections were peaceful," the presser read in part.





According to Mbadi, Kibra acted affirmatively under the leadership of the President and the opposition leader Raila Odinga making it clear that no part of this country is too volatile to know peace.





Making reference to Uhuru, the minority leader also urged ODM supporters to remain focussed on BBI.





"President Uhuru and his brother Raila have said it before and the president said it again in Sagana; the handshake and the BBI are never about 2022 and any individual leader’s presidential ambitions," the post read.





"It is about Kenya and it’s posterity. It is about the country staying united and focused on addressing its pressing needs and urgent challenges through a consultative and inclusive process of national rebirth, now and into the future," Mbadi added.





He concluded by taking a swipe at those opposing the BBI urging Uhuru and Raila not to be distracted by sideshows.



