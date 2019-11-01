Friday November 1, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has moved swiftly to dismiss claims that President Uhuru is being undermined by none other his Deputy, William Ruto.





This follows a story published in the media that claimed the DP Ruto and President Uhuru were locked in a proxy battle in Parliament.





In a post on Friday, Murkomen held the view that President Uhuru Kenyatta was still the boss of the Jubilee Party despite claims of leadership tussles.





"There is only one BOSS in JUBILLEE and his name is HE Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta CGH, CIC, President of Kenya and Jubilee Party Leader!" The Senate Majority leader said.





The Jubilee Party has long grappled with speculation that its leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Deputy President William Ruto do not see eye to eye on some fundamental issues.





The speculation has been fueled by the perception that the Deputy President is campaigning for the 2022 presidential elections in spite of the president's call for politicians to focus on working for Kenyans.





Uhuru has also been missing in action from the political theatre that is the Kibra by-election.



