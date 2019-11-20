Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Embattled Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has accused two Amani National Congress (ANC) officials of misleading the party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





Speaking on Wednesday, Malala claimed that the two, Secretary-General Barrack Muluka and Chairman Kevin Lunani, are also the ones inciting Mudavadi against him.





He further claimed that the two are also pressuring Mudavadi, who has declared his presidential ambitions for the 2022 polls, to work with Deputy President William Ruto in the same poll.





"Mudavadi is being misadvised, Barack Muluka na Kevin Lunani ndio wanamisadvise Musalia (Barrack Muluka and Kevin Lunani are the ones misadvising him)," he said.





However, he vowed never to let Mudavadi be Ruto’s deputy come 2022.





He made these remarks in an interview on Radio Citizen on Wednesday morning, where he claimed that the two want Mudavadi to be the DP's presidential running mate.





He termed Muluka as the reason behind the infightings within ANC, which has even seen the party cut links with former Secretary-General and nominated MP, Godfrey Osostsi.



