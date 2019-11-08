Friday November 8, 2019 -Jubilee candidate in the just concluded Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, called ODM’s Imran Okoth to concede defeat even before the counting process was complete.





Mariga congratulated Imran for his resounding victory and wished him all the best as he settles down to serve the good people of Kibra.





He told the incoming MP to forget all that happed during campaigns and work with him for good of the people of Kibra.





“Hello boss, this is Mariga, I have called to congratulate you. It was a good race. We did not fight. I am ready for lunch, so that we work together,” Mariga told Okoth on the telephone.





“We remain friends and you can always count on my support," he added.





Imran garnered 24,636 votes against Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga's 11,230.

Amani National Congress candidate Eliud Owalo emerged third with 5,275 votes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







