Monday November 11, 2019 - City lawyer Nelson Havi has urged Chief Justice David Maraga to avoid stooping low by engaging in politics of “which car I am being driven in”





On Monday, Maraga claimed that he is only allowed to drive on his Mercedes Benz S350 while National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, and his Senate counterpart, Ken Lusaka, are allowed to move with Mercedez Benz S500.





Havi asked Maraga to follow the steps of former Chief Justice, C.B Madan, who used his own money to buy a jalopy and used it on many State functions.





“CJ Madan drove himself in a jalopy: bought from his own money.”





“He was a contented, happy and fulfilled person, Advocate, Judge and CJ. CJ Maraga, Dont be fascinated by a GK plated S Class Mercedes.”





“It is for small people with a big ego. You are very big,” Havi told Maraga.





CJ Madan served as Kenya’s Chief Justice between 1985 and 1986.





He is described by legal scholars as one of the best CJs who ever served Kenya.



