Thursday November 7, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has spoken after facing hostility in Kibra's Laini Saba Ward.





Speaking hours after the incident, he said that the exercise is going on smoothly despite the incident.





He noted that the ODM has sensed defeat in Kibra that is why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga organized his goons to chase him in Laini Saba.





According to Khalwale, Jubilee stands high chances of winning owing to proper mobilization, and dismissed ODM's claims that Jubilee agents have been bribing voters.





“We have mobilized very well and that is why ODM is scared and making claims of voter bribery,” he said.





Earlier, after casting his vote at the Old Kibra Primary School, ODM leader Raila Odinga called for peace, while urging supporters to be vigilant throughout the voting exercise.





"We are in our bedroom and I want to ask our people to protect our bedroom against infiltrators and outsiders," said the former Prime Minister.





Raila's party has fronted Imran Okoth, who is considered among the frontrunners in the race.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



