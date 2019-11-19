Tuesday November 19, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has taken a swipe at Busia Senator Amos Wako, accusing him of creating divisions in the country.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Khalwale revisited the attempts to change the Constitution in 2005, in which Mwai Kibaki's administration discarded Bomas Draft for controversial Kilifi Draft.





As State Attorney, Wako was the advisor of the government at that time. The government lost in the quest to adopt Kilifi Draft which was rejected by Raila Odinga's team.





With Wako now serving in the Building Bridges Initiative, Khalwale has asked Kenyans to reject the document once it's out, claiming that it's serving few people's interests.





"In 2005, Amos Wako, then AG, mutilated the Bomas Draft into the Kilifi Draft that divided Kenyans down the middle."





"Today he is at it again through the BBI. All Kenyans must unite & reject any divisive constitutional amendments meant to serve the political greed of a few Kenyans," he said.





On Monday, the United States of America designated Wako over significant corruption claims.





