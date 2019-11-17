Sunday November 17, 2019 -Firebrand Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, has unveiled his wishful lineup in 2022 polls as realignments continue to take shape.





Babu Owino listed Deputy President William Ruto as potential Opposition leader after 2022 polls, a move that could reignite tensions between Tangatanga and ODM.





In his list, Owino claims opposition leader Raila Odinga will serve as President while President Uhuru Kenyatta will be Prime Minister of Kenya.





"2022 LINE UP. PRESIDENT: Raila Amolo Odinga Baba Nyundo PRIME MINISTER: Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta Wa Kamau. OPPOSITION LEADER: William Samoei Ruto Kombo Kombo," he wrote.





Raila has contested four times finishing second in the last three outings. He has however maintained that he's not interested in running again.





With President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to retire, he said on Friday that he will not mind serving as Prime Minister.





“I do not know the contents of the BBI report yet I hear people claiming Uhuru Kenyatta wants to become the Prime Minister of Kenya. I wouldn’t mind being in leadership in such a post, though let us deal with the current situation first,” Uhuru said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



