Thursday November 21, 2019 - Jubilee's Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, popularly known as Mama Miradi, awarded the first bunch of 10 of her lucky supporters a holiday trip to Dubai.





Omanga announced on Wednesday that the 10 were part of 20 people she intended to sponsor for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.





The Senator issued them with Visas, tickets and travel insurance plus some shopping money while in Dubai.





"Issued visas, tickets and travel insurance to the first bunch of the lucky 10 who will be travelling to Dubai tomorrow courtesy of Omanga Care as a way of appreciating my supporters," Omanga announced.





Among those who were lucky were Esther Mwaria, a social worker from Mountain View Estate, Beth Mukami, a community volunteer from Dandora and Barnabas Muchogu from Kawagware who are both second-hand clothes vendors.





Others were Esther Wazarina, a community volunteer from Mukuru kwa Njenga, Monica Anampiu a second-hand clothes seller from Riruta, Joyce Kimani a shop attendant from Uthiru, Danvas Maranga a student from Embakasi and Joa Beatrice, a casual worker from Umoja 2.





The remaining two requested to have their identities withheld.





Her gesture cost her about Ksh1.1 million for the all-expenses-paid five-day trip including handing each of the 10 Ksh 30,000 shopping money.





The lucky Nairobians will be in Dubai from November 21 to November 25.





However, some Kenyans have criticized her gesture, terming it the most stupid thing any leader can ever do.





According to them, she should have used the money to empower the winners economically rather than sponsor such a useless trip abroad.



