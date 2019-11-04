Monday November 4, 2019-

Chief Justice, David Maraga, has accused the Executive of undermining the Judiciary by reducing its budget.





Two weeks ago, Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, issued a directive proposing drastic budgetary cuts on recurring and development budget of up to 50 per cent in the Judiciary.





On Monday, angry Maraga accused the government of double standards when it came budget cuts.





Maraga said buying luxury cars is only considered wastage of public funds when it concerns the Judiciary since other departments are using more expensive cars without being asked a question.





“The CJ has no Mercedes car, we were told its wastage yet the two Speakers of the National Assembly have them. I have a Mercedes 350, which is affordable to many while speakers of both houses have Mercedes 500," he said.





"I have never owned a Mercedes myself and I am not bothered. Let the office be treated like the speakers, and Uhuru's office. We should not be taken to be like illegitimate children." Maraga said.



