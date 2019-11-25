Monday November 25,2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has become the first top government official to visit West Pokot County after heavy rains caused landslides that claimed lives of 50 people on Sunday morning.





Ruto who landed in Kapenguria at around 1 pm on Monday used his chopper, an Airbus Helicopter H145

Ruto's Airbus chopper in Kapenguria Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, who was also headed to the same area was forced to land in Eldoret due to bad weather.





“It looks like it’s very difficult for the helicopters we’re using to fly into Kapenguria because it’s still raining, it’s very foggy, and visibility is not very clear.”

“Because of safety and security considerations, we have been advised to divert to Eldoret,” said Matiangi





But Ruto’s chopper withstood the bad weather and landed in Kapenguria where he visited those who were injured during the landslide.





According Airbus’ website, Ruto’s chopper is so advanced and it can even rescue people at night even if the weather is gloomy.





A new H 145 Chopper costs about Sh871 million but the cost can go up to Sh 1 billion with customisations and branding.



Here is a tweet from Itumbi confirming that the DP used the Airbus