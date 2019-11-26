Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Renowned political analyst, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has offered Deputy President Wiliam Ruto advice on how to deal with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and his troublesome supporters.





Since the time of the handshake on March 9th, 2018, Ruto has been elbowed out of Jubilee by Raila Odinga who is now acting as the second in command after President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The handshake has even made Ruto look like he is the official opposition leader despite fighting tooth and nail to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is elected in 2013 and twice in 2017.





Kisiangani has now urged Ruto to accept that Raila Odinga is a Jubilee Party member and buy him a Jubilee Tshirt and a cap and receive him at the Jubilee Party headquarters.





“ My point is DP Ruto shud accept the reality that Jubilee has a new member called RAO. The DP shud officially arrange to receive RAO n former ODM supporters to jubilee, give them red shirts, caps n party constitution. Internal party tools to deal with any new indisciplined guys ,” Kisiangani said.



