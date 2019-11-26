Tuesday November 26, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce report on Tuesday.





The handover was made at State House, Nairobi, in the presence of opposition leader, Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and the leadership of Parliament.





The details of the report will be released to the public on Wednesday at The Bomas of Kenya





State House insiders intimated that the Head of State was forced to set up a multi-agency team comprising of officials from the Attorney General’s Chambers, National Intelligence Service, National Treasury and his legal team to comb and toothpick through the report before it was handed over to him and Raila Odinga.





Uhuru did not want a report that would spark political tension and divisions in the country and that is why he ordered it to be handed to the multiagency team for fine-tuning before it would be released to the public.





However, the President was under intense pressure from the US administration to halt any attempt by the BBI to make it possible for him to sneak back into power as either Prime Minister or any other influential position.





US, which partly funded the BBI operations, is opposed to Uhuru going the Russian way like Vladimir Putin who has been exchanging the Presidency with his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev who after 10 years became President for five years and after the five years paved way for Putin who had been Prime Minister, to return to the Presidency.





Raila wanted Uhuru to become Prime Minster after 2022 but US said no to their nefarious plot.



