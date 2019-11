Sunday, November 10, 2019 - A man was caught on CCTV confronting two armed robbers who stormed an Mpesa Shop in Sunton, Kasarani.





The man who is identified as Richard Muema, was shot 8 times during the confrontation and is currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.





Kenyans have showered him with praises and branded him a hero because of his brave actions.

We wish him quick recovery as he fights for his life in Kenyatta National Hospital.