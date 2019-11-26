Tuesday, November 26, 2019

-As Karl Max said, religion is the opium of the masses.





Fake pastors who are mushrooming all over have been using religion to brainwash innocent people, who at times worship the rogue men of God and follow everything they say.





Just to show you how pastors have captured the minds of innocent people using religion and turned them into zombies, these brainwashed congregants were spotted bowing down and sleeping on the floor like goats to show respect to the pastor as he made his way to the church.





Check out this photo.







